Can USC stop Tanner McKee? A closer look at 3 Stanford players the Trojans need to contain

USC takes on Stanford Saturday on the road in their Pac-12 football opener. The Cardinal spoiled USC’s season early last year, so the Trojans should be out for revenge in this one.

Here are three Stanford players USC will have to overcome in order to emerge victorious on The Farm:

3 STANFORD PLAYERS USC HAS TO CONTAIN

PATRICK FIELDS

Patrick Fields is a graduate safety transfer from Oklahoma. In his career at OU, he started three years, racking up 193 tackles and three interceptions across 42 games. Lincoln Riley and defensive coordinator Alex Grinch each spoke very highly of Fields this week at practice.

“One of my all time favorites. He’s elite at all things on the field, off the field. I couldn’t say enough positives, it’s gonna be awkward right now how much I feel about Pat Fields,” Grinch said, visibly emotional. “He’s an elite player, communicator. I’m gonna start crying thinking about Pat. Anyway, I wish he was here.”

Fields has been a finalist for several awards, recognizing his character and integrity during his time at OU. He’s the type of player that contributes to the strong culture at programs like Stanford that seem to win even without all the talent.

The stats back up his capability on the field as well. In his first game at Stanford, Fields had four total tackles and a sack against Colgate.

In a press conference Thursday, Riley echoed Grinch’s praises of the defensive back. “Pat is awesome. He’s one of my favorite guys I’ve ever had the pleasure to coach,” Riley said. “Just an awesome kid, tremendous student. You wish you had 20 of him in the locker room, but they just don’t make many like him.”

TANNER MCKEE

Photo by Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Junior quarterback Tanner McKee is one of those guys who has become synonymous with the term “pro-style quarterback.” Although perhaps not as talented, he possesses all the traits pro football scouts loved about Andrew Luck, another Stanford quarterback.

McKee is big, strong and smart, and he knows how to exploit a defense. USC needs to be able to get pressure on the quarterback to disrupt McKee’s rhythm and make him uncomfortable in the backfield. If McKee has time to stand in a clean pocket and get through his reads, he’s capable of ripping apart this USC secondary.

Asked about McKee, Riley acknowledged it will be a test for some of the Trojans’ younger defensive backs. “He’s a really good quarterback. They’ve got some nice targets, and he can make some big throws,” Riley said. “Certain times you’re gonna get matched up out there one on one. You gotta be extremely disciplined. You gotta do a good job of trusting your technique.”

Grinch also knows the type of player McKee is and how important it will be to limit his impact. “I think you just have a level of expectation in terms of quarterbacks at Stanford. I guess you call it pro-style, and I mean that in a positive way. The ability to direct the ball downfield, unique ability in the vertical passing ball. You want to call them 50-50 balls, but they have a tendency not to be. [That] advantages them in so many ways,” Grinch said.

MICHAEL WILSON

Among McKee’s targets is fifth-year wideout Michael Wilson. At 6-foot-2, 210 pounds, Wilson has great size that makes him a strong downfield target.

Although he has not played much since 2019, Wilson has racked up over 1100 yards and nine touchdowns, averaging over 12 yard per catch. He had two touchdowns and 82 yards against Colgate a week ago, so look for him to be more involved in this offense going forward.

Stanford did have nine players catch passes in Week 1, so McKee has options to spread the ball around to, but Wilson should be one of his favorite targets Saturday.

Limiting Wilson’s production goes hand-in-hand with stopping McKee, and it starts up front. USC’s key to success defensively against Stanford is pressure on the quarterback.