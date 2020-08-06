AllTrojans
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Carol Folt Welcomes Incoming Students . . . Online

Scott Wolf

USC president Carol Folt spoke in an online presentation to incoming students Thursday and offered a positive message despite the pandemic.

“The day will come sooner than we know and our campus will burst back into life once again,'' Folt said.

Students will only have online classes in the fall and university housing is off limits until the L.A. County Health Dept. allows it.

Folt told the students that USC is where dreams "are nutured and incubated."

“Use your time here at USC to dream and dream big," she said. “You're in the perfect place to experiment, to shift gears and change course, to keep asking, `Why not?' 

"USC is where big dreams are nurtured and incubated and where dreams can become impactful, even world-changing, achievements.'' 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The USC Open Forum Returns

Ask your Trojan questions here

Scott Wolf

by

gotroy22

Open Forum Responses

Scott Wolf and Claudette Montana Pattison Answer Your Questions

Claudette Montana Pattison

by

Michael Guarino

USC Ranks No. 2 In This Poll

Trojans make a splash in social media per one poll

Scott Wolf

by

Trojan70

USC Morning Buzz: Will Georgia Have High School Football For Jake Garcia?

Trojan commit transferring but Georgia has not made decision yet on fall sports

Scott Wolf

by

JacksonSF

The Daily: Let's Look At Clay Helton's Job Status

Also: Is Steve Sarkisian worth $2.5 million per year?

Scott Wolf

Morning Buzz: Will USC Get Results With 32-Member Action Team?

USC Athletics Black Lives Matter Action Team includes athletes, coaches, administrators, staff

Scott Wolf

by

gotroy22

The Daily: Scott Wolf's Football Thoughts

Will A USC Recruit Flip His Commitment?

Scott Wolf

by

04Trojan

Two Obstacles USC Must Face Prior to 2020 Season

Will Larry Scott side with PAC-12 athletes?

Claudette Montana Pattison

by

Pasadenatrojan

USC Lunch Notes: Not Quite A Hype Video

Also: Former Sparks coach Julie Rousseau named chair of Black Lives Matter Action Team

Scott Wolf

by

Michael Guarino

USC Saturday Buzz: Recruits Get "Official" Scholarships Offers

Also: Mike Bohn expects season-opener vs. UCLA to be postponed

Scott Wolf

by

Michael Guarino