Carol Folt Welcomes Incoming Students . . . Online

USC president Carol Folt spoke in an online presentation to incoming students Thursday and offered a positive message despite the pandemic.

“The day will come sooner than we know and our campus will burst back into life once again,'' Folt said.

Students will only have online classes in the fall and university housing is off limits until the L.A. County Health Dept. allows it.

Folt told the students that USC is where dreams "are nutured and incubated."

“Use your time here at USC to dream and dream big," she said. “You're in the perfect place to experiment, to shift gears and change course, to keep asking, `Why not?'

"USC is where big dreams are nurtured and incubated and where dreams can become impactful, even world-changing, achievements.''