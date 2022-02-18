Pac-12 Commissioner Calls CFB Expansion Decision: 'Disappointment'

The College Football Playoff committee was not able to reach an agreement on potential expansion, which means the CFP will keep their current four-team format through the 2025 season.

According to Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger, the committee canceled its next in-person meeting, which was scheduled for March 2.

Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff shared his thoughts on the decision in a social media post.

"I share the disappointment felt by many college football fans today. I look forward to working collaboratively with other Commissioners to deliver a football playoff format that is more inclusive and balanced."

"The Board of Managers has accepted a recommendation from the Management Committee to continue the current four-team playoff for the next four years, as called for in the CFP's original 12-year plan. At the same time, the Board expects the Management Committee to continue its discussions of a new format that would go into effect for the 2026-27 season," Executive Director of the College Football Playoff Bill Hancock said in a statement.



"Even though the outcome did not lead to a recommendation for an early expansion before the end of the current 12-year contract, the discussions have been helpful and informative. I am sure they will serve as a useful guide for the Board of Managers and for the Management Committee as we determine what the Playoff will look like beginning in the 2026-2027 season.



I thank the working group for its hard work that resulted in the 12-team proposal, and the Management Committee for its thorough and diligent job reviewing it and other possible expansion ideas. This has been a long, careful, and detailed process that involved many people considering a complex matter. I am grateful to everyone for their dedication to college football and the detailed and deliberative effort everyone put into the consideration of a different format. I know the four-team event will continue to be successful."

