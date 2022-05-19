CFB World Reacts To Nick Saban's Texas A&M Remarks

Saban: "A&M bought every player on their team -- made a deal for name, image, likeness."

Alabama head coach Nick Saban made strong remarks towards SEC opponent Texas A&M, when he publicly accused the Aggies of using financial resources to recruit players.

"I mean, we were second in recruiting last year," Saban said on Wednesday.

"A&M was first. A&M bought every player on their team -- made a deal for name, image, likeness. We didn't buy one player, all right? But I don't know if we're going to be able to sustain that in the future because more and more people are doing it. It's tough."

The college football world exploded with opinions over Saban's remarks. Here are some of their reactions.

Robert Griffin III

Dion Bailey

Yogi Roth

Matt Leinart

Bryan Driskell

Su'a Cravens

-----

Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook