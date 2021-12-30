Ohio State Football Player Rips USC Fan Environment

Skip to main content
    •
    December 30, 2021
    Ohio State QB CJ Stroud Rips USC Fan Environment
    Publish date:

    Stroud: “You go to USC and UCLA games, and quite honestly, it's just kind of boring."
    Author:

    Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud, hails from Southern California, but decided to play college football out of state. Despite having offers from USC and UCLA, Stroud took his talents to the midwest, to play for the Buckeyes. 

    Stroud's decision is a common one for top talents in the sunshine state, who continuously get swept away to top programs like Alabama, Georgia, Michigan and Ohio State.

    When asked his thoughts on why so many Southern California high school football players leave the state, Stroud revealed his honest opinion.

    “You go to USC and UCLA games, and quite honestly, it's just kind of boring. Without all the people,” Stroud told reporters. “They kind of just are there on vacation. You go to the other schools out of state and their fans are kind of like fanatics.” 

    Stroud's career as a Buckeye has gotten off to an incredible start. He was named a Heisman finalist and finished the 2021 regular season with 3,862 passing yards, 38 touchdowns and five interceptions.

    As a redshirt freshman, Stroud will lead Ohio State in the Rose Bowl against the Utah Utes on Jan. 1. 

    -----

