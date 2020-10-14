Clay Helton Likely One Of Nation's Top 20 Paid Coaches

USA Today published its annual coaches' salary database and USC coach Clay Helton ranks No. 21 with a reported salary of $4,569,507.

But this is not a current salary figure so it's likely Helton makes quite a bit more than that.

Helton ranks No. 21 on the list but his current-day salary would probably put him in the top 20.

Based on the reported figures, Helton is No. 3 in the Pac-12 behind David Shaw (Stanford) and Kyle Whittingham (Utah).

You can thank Max Nikias and Lynn Swann for giving Helton that big five-year contract extension.