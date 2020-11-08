WATCH: Clay Helton Talks Victory Over ASU

Following USC's victory over the Arizona State Sun Devils, Clay Helton addressed the media to discuss the results of this week 1 matchup. Helton, told the media "everyone made mistakes" today, and although it was a rocky road to victory, both sides of the ball showed up at the end of the game for a USC win.

Here is what Clay Helton had to say about the turnover saga, WR Bru McCoy (who arguably saved the game), Todd Orlando's defensive debut and the rest of the 2020 season.

USC's Turnovers:

"It was a frustrating day because the ball was moving, but [when] you're making enough mistakes offensively turning it over three times in the red zone coming away with zero points. It really gets frustrating but I commend our team. A year ago we might have not won this game, but a year older a year more of experience I did not see any panic I saw poise"

WR Bru McCoy:

"Bru's had a wonderful camp and [Helton] really felt confident with him going and playing today. He made some big plays in the game including that touchdown. 5 catches and 51 yards and we needed every yard today"

USC Defense:

"TO mixed it back and forth. And one of the things, [when] we walked into the game we knew they had a great wideout on [Frank] Darby, but they were kinda young in other places and we felt like we had good experience on our side. We liked our matchups and we played a lot of man coverage we mixed it in with some zone. In some of those man situations he [Jayden Daniels] did get out of the pocket and it created some big runs for us. So it's give and take there. What I was really proud of, is you look at the last four plays and it was the same four balls in the row that TO did. He put man coverage out there, he trusted his defense to put pressure on the quarterback force him [Jayden Daniels] to get rid of it and he just did a hell of a job against the wide outs four snaps in a row.'

Maintaining leads over teams going forward:

"One simple answer, don't turn the ball over in the red zone. To be inside the 20 yard line the amount of times we were and come away three times with zero points, that was the difference in the game to be honest with you. The good news is we got a lot of playmakers on this team the things that we got to clean up is the security of the ball and finishing drives in the red zone and improving from week 1 to week 2."

And that was certainty a weak spot in USC's offense today. Finishing the game with 4 turnovers, 3 fumbles lost and 1 interception. If the Trojans can get ahold of their ball security next week against Arizona and improve on short yardage plays they should see more success going forward.

WATCH: Clay Helton's post game comments in the video above.

For more USC news visit www.alltrojans.com. Follow us on Twitter