Helton Gives Honest Take on Jordan Iosefa's Alleged Medical Retirement

On Tuesday, USCFootball.com reported that linebacker Jordan Iosefa had "informed USC's coaching staff he intends to medically retire" after battling knee injuries since the spring of 2018.

Iosefa missed the Trojans 2019 and 2020 seasons due to injury, as well as USC's 2021 spring and fall camp. During his career he has accumulated 78 tackles, seven for losses with three sacks, six deflections, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. The redshirt senior has appeared in 36 games with 16 starts.

Although USC head coach Clay Helton didn't explicitly confirm or deny Iosefa's status when asked on Tuesday after practice, he did admit that the Hawaii native has taken 'a step back'.

"Jordan is out here each and everyday. He and I have visited, he has had a couple of surgeries on that knee and was really hoping that he would be further along. But after you have a couple major surgeries like that, it's something that right now he has taken a step back," said Helton. "Will see where we are in October or November, like I told him, 'I'd love to see you out there for a snap at the end of the year' and come all the way back."

Helton praised Iosefa's leadership despite being sidelined due to injury. "He's been such a great leader for us, he is like a second coach to me," Helton said. "He is a special, special man and a big part of our team."

