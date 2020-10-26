AllTrojans
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

USC Football 2020 Depth Chart Status

Claudette Montana Pattison

On Saturday morning USC football competed in a 81 play scrimmage at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Giving players and coaches a taste of what is to come on November 7th.

USC head coach Clay Helton expressed his excitement over USC's defensive progression and credited defensive coordinator Todd Orlando. Although, USC has some key defensive stars like Drake Jackson (OLB) and Palaie Gaoteote IV (LB), Helton expressed that every player is going to have to step up this season. 

"The two's is really what I'm looking forward to, I think that is where the most competition is at right now. I think our coaches have done an amazing job. I asked them to build from the ground up. To coach our guys from the bottom up because each and every kid is going to have to contribute this year with what is going on whether it is injuries, testing, or depth." (Helton)

One position that does lack depth is the quarterback position. Since JT Daniels departure, USC was left with only three options. Returning starter Kedon Slovis, Matt Fink and Mo Hasan. Helton mentioned that he is pleased with Slovis's physical and mental development in the offseason. Backups, Fink and Hasan have been getting plenty of reps in practice and Clay Helton is pleased with their accuracy and progression. 

Leading up to the Arizona State game, much emphasis has been placed on getting all three depth groups conditioned and ready to compete at any time. 

"We worked three groups in that scrimmage [Saturday] and all three groups really produced, there weren't a lot of missed assignments." (Helton)

USC will release a two deep depth chart Friday prior to the Arizona State game. Guys like Markese Step (TB) are expected to return prior to game one. 

USC will compete in one more early scrimmage or rather a "mock game" prior to November 7th. Clay Helton does intend to scale down the physicality as a preventative measure to avoid injuries before the season opener. 

For more USC Trojan News visit www.si.com/college/usc

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Munir McClain And Family To Hold Press Conference

USC wide receiver suspended for reportedly receiving pandemic unemployment assistance

Scott Wolf

by

gotroy22

USC Morning Buzz: What To Make Of Munir McClain Situation?

It's time for university to address if there are NCAA issues over case

Scott Wolf

by

BigMac737

USC Sunday Buzz: Munir McClain Holds Press Conference

Seven teammates attend in support of Trojans wide receiver

Scott Wolf

by

MarquisDeSade

USC Winner And Losers Of The Week

Clay Helton loses points by stonewalling on Munir McClain situation

Scott Wolf

Saturday Buzz: USC Keeps Information At A Minimum

Scrimmage kept under wraps

Scott Wolf

by

TrojanTennis

USC Schedules A Zoom Salute To Troy

Event returns after a year off

Scott Wolf

by

Michael Guarino

If It's Friday, It's Time For A USC Notes Column

Are you feeling any buzz about the coming start to the season?

Scott Wolf

by

4SCsports

USC Morning Buzz: More Camp Tales

Trojans preparing for Nov. 7 opener vs. Arizona State

Scott Wolf

by

CFTrojan

Clay Helton Talks Hell Week

USC Practice Update

Claudette Montana Pattison

by

rdorion_1

The Daily: Will USC Have a QB Crunch?

How many quarterbacks will Trojans take this year?

Scott Wolf

by

InsideUSCTed