Clay Helton Talks 9 a.m. PST Kickoff Game

Claudette Montana Pattison

USC football head coach Clay Helton and Arizona State football head coach Herm Edwards appeared on Fox Sports this weekend to comment on the PAC 12's resumption of play in 2020. 

"You want to be on the brightest lights on the brightest stage" said Helton. 

And they most certainly will. Fox Sports Big Noon Kickoff has notably become a show to achieve high ratings. In 2019, Fox College Football's coverage of Ohio State and Michigan became the second highest rated college football game on any network. 

When asked about how USC feels about the early 9 AM start time Helton mentioned, "we are grateful for the opportunity to play. Two national profile QB's going on display at a time where the whole nation will be watching across the board. We are grateful as a staff and as a team."

Herm Edwards chimed in to talk about his quarterback Jayden Daniels. "We built this offense around his skill set.... he's a very calm football player especially in big moments. It's kind of ironic because last year we played SC at home and he was hurt, he didn't play so this is his first year playing against USC".

Both Kedon Slovis and Jayden Daniels had stellar rookie seasons. Slovis was named 2019 freshman offensive player of the year while Daniels earned an honorable mention. 

The stage is set and PAC 12 football is back. Arizona State will look for redemption following their loss to the Trojans last season.

Kickoff begins November 9th, 12PM ET/ 9AM PST at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. 

