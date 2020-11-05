Clay Helton Talks Cal COVID-19 Case

USC and Arizona State are just three days away from the 9 AM PST kick off game on Saturday. And with just days left to prepare for Herm Edwards's offense and defense, Clay Helton feels good about how the Trojans look leading up to game 1.

Yesterday news broke that one player on Cal's roster tested positive for COVID-19. Placing the Cal vs. Washington season opener in jeopardy. All Pac12 teams have done their diligence to uphold Pac12 and local / state COVID-19 guidelines and testing protocols during this time. But as fans are seeing all over the country the likeliness of players testing positive for COVID-19 is still possible.

Clay Helton discussed the message that he shared with his team following the Cal news. He told the media via zoom,

"The message to them was at the start of the week, because I knew the excitement that they had for this week. [Helton said] guys we made it to this point don't get comfortable". Helton went on to add, "it is apart of the world right now and we have to be consistent as humanly possible" (Helton).

Come Saturday things will look different. Not only with COVID-19 testing protocols and no fans at the Coliseum but also with the early start time and early pre game routine. The team went through a pre game stimulation last week which included staying overnight at the team hotel - per Clay Helton.

"They got used to having their own room. The days of the team meals are over and done with [for] right now...[players had a] 5:45 AM wakeup call [and at] 6:30 AM [players were] downstairs ready for the meetings arriving at the stadium at 7 AM." Helton added, "I thought the kids brought great energy and i'm glad we went through that process" (Helton).

Meetings will continue to be held via zoom due to LA county guidelines.

"Team meetings have been on zoom. We do not have team meetings that are all together they are all via zoom because of LA county. Your only allowed so many people in a room and there is no room [where] we can have an entire team" (Helton).

Come Saturday you should expect to see some rain showers. The Trojans have been stimulating rain scenarios in practice playing with wet footballs and no gloves.

