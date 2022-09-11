Coaches Poll Top 25: USC moves up to No. 8 in latest college football rankings

USC football is on the move.

The Trojans, coming off a 41-28 victory over Stanford on Saturday, jumped to No. 8 in the latest USA Today Coaches Poll released on Sunday morning. The Trojans were ranked No. 12 in last week's poll.

The other Pac-12 teams ranked are Utah at No. 15 and Oregon at No. 24.

Here is the latest coaches poll:

Week 2 Coaches Poll

Sept. 11, 2022

Alabama (39) Georgia (25) Ohio State (1) Clemson Michigan Oklahoma Oklahoma State USC Michigan State Kentucky Arkansas NC State Miami BYU Utah Tennessee Ole Miss Wake Forest Baylor Texas Florida Texas A&M Penn State Oregon Pittsburgh

Others receiving votes: Florida State (85); Cincinnati (80); Appalachian State (50); Air Force (48); Kansas State (46); Wisconsin (43); Marshall (40); Notre Dame (35); Mississippi State (31); Washington State (29); Houston (25); Texas Tech (24); Oregon State (24); Minnesota (23); Texas Christian (18); Auburn (16); North Carolina (10); Syracuse (7); Washington (6); UCLA (4); Iowa State (4).