Coaches Poll: USC moves up, Pac-12 has 4 teams in latest college football rankings

Georgia takes over the top spot in the weekly Coaches Poll

The coaches continue to be impressed by what Lincoln Riley is building at USC.

After Saturday's 45-17 win over Fresno State, the USC Trojans climbed another spot in the weekly Coaches Poll Top 25, moving to No. 7 in the country.

In addition to USC, several Pac-12 teams also saw significant movement this week after Oregon's impressive victory over BYU and Washington's upset of Michigan State. Utah moved up one spot to No. 14, Oregon jumped six spots to No. 18 and Washington moved into the rankings at No. 24.

Here is the latest Coaches Poll, which is voted on by 66 Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) coaches:

Week 3 Coaches Poll

Sept. 18

1. Georgia (40)

2. Alabama (24)

3. Ohio State (1)

4. Michigan

5. Clemson

6. Oklahoma

7. USC

8. Oklahoma State

9. Kentucky

10. Arkansas

11. NC State

12. Tennessee

13. Mississippi

14. Utah

15. Penn State

16. Wake Forest

17. Baylor

18. Oregon

19. Texas

20. Texas A&M

21. Michigan State

22. Florida

23. BYU

24. Washington

25. Miami

(Photo by Jason Goode)