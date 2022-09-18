Coaches Poll: USC moves up, Pac-12 has 4 teams in latest college football rankings
The coaches continue to be impressed by what Lincoln Riley is building at USC.
After Saturday's 45-17 win over Fresno State, the USC Trojans climbed another spot in the weekly Coaches Poll Top 25, moving to No. 7 in the country.
In addition to USC, several Pac-12 teams also saw significant movement this week after Oregon's impressive victory over BYU and Washington's upset of Michigan State. Utah moved up one spot to No. 14, Oregon jumped six spots to No. 18 and Washington moved into the rankings at No. 24.
Here is the latest Coaches Poll, which is voted on by 66 Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) coaches:
Week 3 Coaches Poll
Sept. 18
1. Georgia (40)
2. Alabama (24)
3. Ohio State (1)
4. Michigan
5. Clemson
6. Oklahoma
7. USC
8. Oklahoma State
9. Kentucky
10. Arkansas
11. NC State
12. Tennessee
13. Mississippi
14. Utah
15. Penn State
16. Wake Forest
17. Baylor
18. Oregon
19. Texas
20. Texas A&M
21. Michigan State
22. Florida
23. BYU
24. Washington
25. Miami
(Photo by Jason Goode)