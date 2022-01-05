Colin Cowherd Names 'Obvious' Choice For Oklahoma QB Caleb Williams

Cowherd: "Caleb Williams can make more money short-term going to Auburn or Georgia."

Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams entered the NCAA transfer portal on Jan. 3.

Williams attributed 'the recent changes' at OU to his decision. Since the news broke, many have drawn a parallel between Williams and USC, since Lincoln Riley's arrival to Southern California.

Fox Sports host Colin Cowherd weighed-in on the news, and called USC an 'obvious choice' for Williams.

"Caleb Williams can make more money short-term going to Auburn or Georgia. There is a certain SEC school, [that] I wont name, that is now giving one million dollars promised to five-star recruits," Cowherd said Wednesday on The Herd.

"USC is not going to get into a bidding war, [and] Michigan is not going to get into a bidding war. That is not what they are going to do. To me, [if you are] Caleb Williams, go to Lincoln Riley, [it's] obvious.

[At] Auburn or Georgia, he can get more NIL money. But I'm sorry, Kirby Smart is defense. Brent Venables hired a good O.C., I can see him staying there because I like who they hired as the O.C. But Lincoln Riley has a history of walk-on's, baseball players, Jalen Hurts, it's obvious right?"

Williams accumulated 1,912 yards, 21 touchdowns, and four interceptions during his freshman season at Oklahoma.

