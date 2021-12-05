Colin Cowherd on Mario Cristobal Rumors: 'It's Going To Get Done'

The Miami Hurricanes are reportedly working towards negotiating a deal with Oregon Head Coach Mario Cristobal, according to several reports.

Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald believes the deal is worth $8 million for five years.

Cristobal has spent the past three seasons leading the Oregon Ducks in Eugene. During his tenure, the Ducks have accumulated back-to-back Pac-12 Conference Championships (2019 & 2020) to along with a 2020 Rose Bowl title.

Fox Sports personality Colin Cowherd weighed in on the news, and noted that he believes the deal 'is going to get done'.

"The people closer to the program told me, they’ve been working on it [and] it’s going to get done. And they told me today was the deadline, and it’s done. Mario Cristobal, new coach of the Hurricanes,” Cowherd said.

“College football is always better when you’ve got these big city programs. So I’m fired up.”

USA TODAY

Cristobal led the Ducks to a 10-3 overall record this season, which included a trip to the Pac-12 Championship game in Las Vegas. The team lost to the Utah Utes, 38-10.

*At this time Oregon Athletics and Miami Athletics have not confirmed this news*

-----

