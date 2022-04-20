Colin Cowherd Praises USC Football, Pities Oklahoma

Fox Sports radio personality Colin Cowherd is excited about the future of USC football.

Cowherd, took to social media on Tuesday, to share his thoughts on the program under new head coach Lincoln Riley.

"Feel bad for @OU_Football USC gonna need about 18 months and they’ll be flying past em, around em, over em. This recruiting class will be other worldly. Best offensive HC in college w these weapons. Can’t quit smiling"

USC Athletics announced the hire of former Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley on November 28.

“We are ecstatic to announce Lincoln Riley as our new head coach and welcome his wife Caitlin and their daughters Sloan and Stella to the Trojan Family,” said USC AD Mike Bohn.

“Lincoln is the rarest combination of extraordinary person and elite football coach. His successes and offensive accolades as a head coach the past five years are astonishing. Lincoln will recruit relentlessly, develop his players on and off the field, and implement a strong culture in which the program will operate with the highest level of integrity and professionalism.

“Lincoln is universally considered one of the brightest and most talented football coaches in the nation, and the fact that he chose USC is a testament to the strength of our brand, the power of the Trojan Family, and the leadership of our university. This is for our current players, our former players, our alumni, our fans, and our entire university community. Our time is now.”

