    • November 28, 2021
    Colin Cowherd Calls Lincoln Riley To USC: 'Grand Slam'
    USC is expected to hire Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley, according to reports.

    Oklahoma's Lincoln Reily is expected to serve as USC's next head coach, according to multiple reports. Following the news, Fox Sports personality Colin Cowherd took to social media to share his opinion on the speculated hire.

    “USC is easily the best, most coveted job in the Pac-12 conference,” said Cowherd.

    “Your star at USC. It's a glamorous, high profile program. Networks are dying to put the Trojans on, your next step will be to the NFL. Lincoln Riley [to] USC - grand slam. He will win very quickly and I get the move completely.”

    Riley led the Sooners to four Big 12 titles and three College Football Playoff appearances in his first four seasons. He finished Oklahoma's 2021 season with a 10-2 overall record after losing to Oklahoma State, 37-33 on Saturday night.

