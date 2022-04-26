Cowherd shared his thoughts on the Trojans, following USC's 2022 spring game.

USC football wrapped up their 2022 spring camp on Saturday, with a nationally televised spring football game on ESPN.

The game attracted 33,427 fans, which was the largest attendance number for any USC spring game since the late 1990s. Fox Sports broadcaster Colin Cowherd took notice, and discussed his thoughts on the Trojans during his show The Herd on Monday.

FOX SPORTS broadcaster Colin Cowherd

"I was watching [USC] play this weekend, and it's just going to drive people nuts, but USC is going to be really good really fast," said Cowherd.

"If you can look this good this fast, I know it's just a spring game [but] folks this is going to be gigantic. USC is going to be really good really fast," Cowherd said.

"In four and half months it's unbelievable the transformation."

USC football kicks off their 2022 season on Sept. 3, against Rice.

-----

Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook