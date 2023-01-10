College football rankings: USC ends the season at No. 12 in final AP Top 25 poll (1/10/23)
Despite losing in the Pac-12 championship game and the Cotton Bowl after an 11-1 regular season, USC finishes the college football season ranked No. 12 in the final AP Top 25 poll. After going 4-8 in 2021, the Trojans drastically improved in the first year under head coach Lincoln Riley ending with an 11-3 record.
The Pac-12 had a strong season — six teams from the conference are included in the final AP Top 25 poll. Washington leads the way at No. 8 followed by No. 10 Utah, No. 12 USC, No. 15 Oregon, No. 17 Oregon State and No. 21 UCLA.
The Pac-12 hasn't finalized its football schedules for the 2023 season yet, but they should be released in the coming days, according to longtime sports columnist John Canzano.
FINAL AP TOP 25 POLL
1. Georgia 1,575 (63)
2. TCU 1,484
3. Michigan 1,438
4. Ohio State 1,394
5. Alabama 1,303
6. Tennessee 1,294
7. Penn State 1,200
8. Washington 1,097
9. Tulane 1,025
10. Utah 876
11. Florida State 814
12. USC 795
13. Clemson 791
14. Kansas State 784
15. Oregon 758
16. LSU 757
17. Oregon State 742
18. Notre Dame 535
19. Troy 322
20. Mississippi State 320
21. UCLA 243
22. Pittsburgh 233
23. South Carolina 180
24. Fresno State 164
25. Texas 95
Others receiving votes: Duke 49, UTSA 45, Air Force 40, Boise State 38, Minnesota 35, Texas Tech 19, North Carolina 8, North Carolina State 6, Iowa 4, Louisville 3, Purdue 3, Maryland 2, Marshall 2, Cincinnati 1, Illinois 1