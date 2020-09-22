AllTrojans
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

College Teams Facing Postponement of Fall Games

Claudette Montana Pattison

Last Saturday the Baylor Bears and Houston Cougars were set to compete in Waco Texas, however Baylor's athletic director made the unfortunate call to postpone the game due to Baylor failing to meet BIG 12 COVID-19 testing requirements. 

Baylor’s athletic director released a statement following the postponement saying,

"The loss of this game is a devastating blow, but in the interest of the health and safety of our student-athletes, we believe we made the necessary decision".

Another team who postponed their game on Saturday was Florida Atlantic University. They were set to play Georgia Southern University in Georgia yet had to reschedule due to FAU's COVID-19 testing results.

With the return of football we've seen some colleges keep their COVID-19 numbers down and manage contamination control. However, some schools are still being faced with struggles.

With the PAC-12 expected to make a return in 2020 how will PAC-12 officials prevent high COVID-19 numbers and postponement of games?

The PAC-12 CEO group will be meeting this Thursday, September 24th to discuss moving forward with a season and the measures that need to be taken. 

For more USC Trojans news you can visit www.si.com/college/usc

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Why Do Some Assume Ed Orgeron Couldn't Turn USC Into National Power?

There's little reason a good coach couldn't turn around a program like USC

Scott Wolf

by

gotroy22

The Pac-12 Creates More Bad News For Itself

Report: Conference paid out around $4 million in bonuses

Scott Wolf

by

Michael Guarino

USC Morning Buzz: Season Over/Under Totals Look Odd

Big Ten eight-game schedule means adjusted odds

Scott Wolf

by

BurrowTrump

A Sign Of The Pac-12 Times

Will the Pac-12 Network Be Ready For A Football Reboot?

Scott Wolf

by

gotroy22

USC Saturday Buzz: Pac-12 Moving At Glacial Pace

Football will return but not officially until Thursday

Scott Wolf

by

RShab

Ed Orgeron Says USC Did Not Hire Him Because He's Not "A Country Club Guy"

Former USC coach tells 60 Minutes his accent played role in failure to get job

Scott Wolf

by

gotroy22

USC Morning Buzz: Winners And Losers Of The Week

Ed Orgeron gets another chance to say why he didn't get USC job

Scott Wolf

by

Michael Guarino

Sunday Buzz: Maybe USC Should Play Oregon Twice

If some Pac-12 teams are not ready, why not put best teams together?

Scott Wolf

by

gotroy22

Former USC Player Has Big Half

Bubba Bolden leads Miami defense vs. Louisville

Scott Wolf

by

4SCsports

USC Morning Buzz: The Pac-12 Suddenly Moves When Forced To

Conference is close to getting back on field once it got its orders from Big Ten

Scott Wolf

by

Bourbon4me