College Teams Facing Postponement of Fall Games

Last Saturday the Baylor Bears and Houston Cougars were set to compete in Waco Texas, however Baylor's athletic director made the unfortunate call to postpone the game due to Baylor failing to meet BIG 12 COVID-19 testing requirements.

Baylor’s athletic director released a statement following the postponement saying,

"The loss of this game is a devastating blow, but in the interest of the health and safety of our student-athletes, we believe we made the necessary decision".

Another team who postponed their game on Saturday was Florida Atlantic University. They were set to play Georgia Southern University in Georgia yet had to reschedule due to FAU's COVID-19 testing results.

With the return of football we've seen some colleges keep their COVID-19 numbers down and manage contamination control. However, some schools are still being faced with struggles.

With the PAC-12 expected to make a return in 2020 how will PAC-12 officials prevent high COVID-19 numbers and postponement of games?

The PAC-12 CEO group will be meeting this Thursday, September 24th to discuss moving forward with a season and the measures that need to be taken.

