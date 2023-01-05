Skip to main content

Cornerback Jett White, nation's No. 61 prospect in 2025 class, decommits from USC Trojans

Orange (California) cornerback Jett White, an elite class of 2025 prospect, has re-opened his recruitment

Class of 2025 Orange (California) star Jett White received a scholarship offer from the USC Trojans as a freshman.

At the time, that was enough for the nation's No. 61 overall prospect and No. 4 cornerback to end the process, as he almost immediately announced his commitment.

On Tuesday, however, White re-opened his recruitment in order to fully experience the recruiting process, ending a nearly year-and-a-half long commitment. 

