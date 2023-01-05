Cornerback Jett White, nation's No. 61 prospect in 2025 class, decommits from USC Trojans

Orange (California) cornerback Jett White, an elite class of 2025 prospect, has re-opened his recruitment

Class of 2025 Orange (California) star Jett White received a scholarship offer from the USC Trojans as a freshman.

At the time, that was enough for the nation's No. 61 overall prospect and No. 4 cornerback to end the process, as he almost immediately announced his commitment.

On Tuesday, however, White re-opened his recruitment in order to fully experience the recruiting process, ending a nearly year-and-a-half long commitment.

