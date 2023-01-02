Skip to main content

Cotton Bowl 2023 preview: Caleb Williams leads USC Trojans against Tulane Green Wave

Williams' hamstring has healed and he is ready to go

The stage is set.

Lincoln Riley confirmed on Sunday that quarterback Caleb Williams - who won the Heisman Trophy just three weeks ago - will play in Monday's Cotton Bowl against Tulane. 

Williams injured his left hamstring in USC's Pac-12 championship game loss to Utah on December 2, and his status for the Trojans' bowl game was in doubt. 

With a healthy Williams on the field, USC's matchup with Tulane should be fun to watch. The game is scheduled to kick off at 10 a.m. PT on ESPN.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Preview USC's Cotton Bowl matchup with Tulane in the latest episode of the USC Trojans on FanNation Podcast:

The USC Trojans on Fan Nation podcast is hosted by Jacob Hare and Jacob Erlbaum. Hare is a student at USC from Penn Valley, Pennsylvania majoring in journalism. He aspires to have his own talk show in the future. Erlbaum is a student at Syracuse University with a major in broadcasting and digital journalism. He is from Lafayette Hill, Pennsylvania. He aspires to be a play-by-play broadcaster for the NHL.

In This Article (2)

USC Trojans
USC Trojans
Tulane Green Wave
Tulane Green Wave

kevin porter usc trojans houston rockets
Basketball

USC players in the NBA: Kevin Porter Jr. having breakout season for Houston Rockets

By Mitchell Forde
lincoln riley usc football
Football

Breaking down Lincoln Riley's recruiting class: USC Trojans on Fan Nation Podcast

By All Trojans Staff
drake london falcons
TROJANS IN THE PROS

How USC players fared in NFL Week 16: Drake London continues impressive rookie season

By Mitchell Forde
mater-dei-vs-st-john-bosco_0093
Recruiting

Losing the recruiting battle for Matayo Uiagalelei shows Lincoln Riley still has work to do at USC

By Wyatt Allsup
zachariah branch bishop gorman
Recruiting

USC Trojans add 19 football recruits on Early National Signing Day 2022 (full list)

By Wyatt Allsup
kade-eldridge-usc-trojans
Recruiting

USC signs tight end Kade Eldridge from Lynden Christian (Washington)

By All Trojans Staff
Lincoln Riley USC
Recruiting

Grading USC's 2023 football recruiting class: high marks on offense, questions on defense

By All Trojans Staff
lincoln riley bosco mater dei
Recruiting

USC loses Matayo Uiagalelei to Oregon on Early National Signing Day

By All Trojans Staff