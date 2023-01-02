Cotton Bowl 2023 preview: Caleb Williams leads USC Trojans against Tulane Green Wave

The stage is set.

Lincoln Riley confirmed on Sunday that quarterback Caleb Williams - who won the Heisman Trophy just three weeks ago - will play in Monday's Cotton Bowl against Tulane.

Williams injured his left hamstring in USC's Pac-12 championship game loss to Utah on December 2, and his status for the Trojans' bowl game was in doubt.

With a healthy Williams on the field, USC's matchup with Tulane should be fun to watch. The game is scheduled to kick off at 10 a.m. PT on ESPN.

Preview USC's Cotton Bowl matchup with Tulane in the latest episode of the USC Trojans on FanNation Podcast:

