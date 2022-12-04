Skip to main content

Cotton Bowl confirmed: USC Trojans will play Tulane in Texas

Will Caleb Williams play in the Cotton Bowl?

It's official: Lincoln Riley's USC Trojans will play Tulane in the Cotton Bowl.

The Cotton Bowl berth was expected after USC's loss to Utah in the Pac-12 championship game, and it was confirmed Sunday morning by Cotton Bowl officials.

The Cotton Bowl is scheduled for January 2 in Arlington, Texas at AT&T Stadium, the home of the Dallas Cowboys. Tulane (11-2) beat Central Florida 45-28 on Saturday to win the AAC championship.

The Cotton Bowl is a New Year's Six bowl game, along with the Rose Bowl, Sugar Bowl and Orange Bowl. The other two New Year's Six bowls are part of the College Football Playoff - the Fiesta Bowl and Peach Bowl.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

The game is a month away, but USC already faces several questions entering the matchup. The biggest question? 

Will Caleb Williams play?

Williams suffered a hamstring injury in the Pac-12 championship game loss to Utah. He played through the injury for most of three quarters, and clearly wasn't healthy. 

Hamstring injuries can take several weeks to heal and it's a safe bet Riley and his staff won't risk exposing Williams to further injury in a relatively meaningless game.

Then there's the long list of USC players who will be entering the NFL Draft in the spring, notably wide receiver Jordan Addison. 

In This Article (2)

USC Trojans
USC Trojans
Tulane Green Wave
Tulane Green Wave

USC Trojans Utah Utes16
Football

Ohio State replaces USC in final College Football Playoff rankings

By All Trojans Staff
alex grinch usc football
Football

Should Lincoln Riley bring back Alex Grinch as USC's defensive coordinator?

By All Trojans Staff
Lincoln Riley USC Football
Football

Oklahoma fans reveling in Lincoln Riley's latest defensive collapse at USC

By All Trojans Staff
USC Trojans Utah Utes52
Football

With Caleb Williams slowed by injuries, USC falls apart against Utah in Pac-12 championship: 5 takeaways

By Lance Smith
Screen Shot 2022-12-02 at 10.50.50 PM
Football

Watch: Lincoln Riley, Caleb Williams discuss USC's 47-24 Pac-12 title game defeat to Utah

By Connor Morrissette
USATSI_19550722
Football

Column: USC's collapse against Utah in Pac-12 championship evokes mixed emotions

By Connor Morrissette
USC Trojans Utah Utes19
Football

Look: USC vs. Utah photos from 2022 Pac-12 football championship

By All Trojans Staff
Utah Utes football USATD
Football

USC falls to Utah in Pac-12 football championship despite torrid start

By Lance Smith