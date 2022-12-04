Cotton Bowl confirmed: USC Trojans will play Tulane in Texas

It's official: Lincoln Riley's USC Trojans will play Tulane in the Cotton Bowl.

The Cotton Bowl berth was expected after USC's loss to Utah in the Pac-12 championship game, and it was confirmed Sunday morning by Cotton Bowl officials.

The Cotton Bowl is scheduled for January 2 in Arlington, Texas at AT&T Stadium, the home of the Dallas Cowboys. Tulane (11-2) beat Central Florida 45-28 on Saturday to win the AAC championship.

The Cotton Bowl is a New Year's Six bowl game, along with the Rose Bowl, Sugar Bowl and Orange Bowl. The other two New Year's Six bowls are part of the College Football Playoff - the Fiesta Bowl and Peach Bowl.

The game is a month away, but USC already faces several questions entering the matchup. The biggest question?

Will Caleb Williams play?

Williams suffered a hamstring injury in the Pac-12 championship game loss to Utah. He played through the injury for most of three quarters, and clearly wasn't healthy.

Hamstring injuries can take several weeks to heal and it's a safe bet Riley and his staff won't risk exposing Williams to further injury in a relatively meaningless game.

Then there's the long list of USC players who will be entering the NFL Draft in the spring, notably wide receiver Jordan Addison.