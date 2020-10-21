Could USC Allow Fans This Season?

The Pac-12 has said no fans will be allowed at games this season.

But the state of California offered a plan for pro sports to allow fans today.

The state did not release plans for college sports but said it wouls use the pro sports plan to analyze how it can be applied to college.

Will L.A. County enter the moderate tier during November-December?

Pac-12 football supervisor Merton Hanks said today on the John Canzano radio show that he believes the conference could "lose some games" to COVID-19.