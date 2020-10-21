AllTrojans
Could USC Allow Fans This Season?

Scott Wolf

The Pac-12 has said no fans will be allowed at games this season.

But the state of California offered a plan for pro sports to allow fans today.

The state did not release plans for college sports but said it wouls use the pro sports plan to analyze how it can be applied to college.

Will L.A. County enter the moderate tier during November-December?

Pac-12 football supervisor Merton Hanks said today on the John Canzano radio show that he believes the conference could "lose some games" to COVID-19.

USC Morning Buzz: Winners And Losers Of The Week

s Steve Sarkisian turning Alabama job into another promotion?

Scott Wolf

Report: Jake Garcia Transfers To Fifth School

USC commit recently was declared ineligible at Georgia High School

Scott Wolf

Here Are Rules On If USC Would Host Pac-12 Title Game

Pac-12 announces tiebreaker procedures

Scott Wolf

USC Holds First Scrimmage At Coliseum

Trojans preparing for Nov. 7 opener vs. Arizona State

Scott Wolf

USC-Washington State Game Information Nearly Set

Trojans host Cougars at Coliseum

Scott Wolf

USC Morning Buzz: Markese Stepp Should Play Opener

Tailback has been bothered by ankle injury in offseason

Scott Wolf

Sunday Buzz: What's Going On At Linebacker?

A surprise candidate worked with first team last week

Scott Wolf

USC Morning Buzz: Who Is Standing Out At Practice?

Three candidates from Week 1 of training camp

Scott Wolf

The USC Daily: Clay Helton Recap

USC coach discusses first scrimmage

Scott Wolf

Micheal Pittman Jr. Working Out After Leg Surgery

Pittman Jr. suffered from compartment leg syndrome in his calf.

Claudette Montana Pattison

