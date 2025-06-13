USC Trojans 2025 Schedule's Biggest Matchups: Michigan, Notre Dame, Oregon
The USC Trojans 2025 schedule offers no shortage of challenges for their second year in the Big Ten Conference, with crucial matchups like Michigan, Notre Dame and Oregon that could define USC’s season.
USC coach Lincoln Riley has a lot to prove this season to maintain a solid reputation as head coach at USC. In three seasons, Riley has produced a 25-14 overall record, with his strongest season being his debut year in 2022 amassing a 11-3 record and a Heisman Trophy Winner in Caleb Williams.
Coming off a 7-6 season, the expectation for Riley is to turn USC into a College Football Playoff contender, and to honor the program's storied legacy.
The Trojans' first crucial matchup begins with Big Ten powerhouse Michigan. Despite winning the National Champions in 2023, Michigan had a more mediocre year adjusting to a new roster and coach Sherrone Moore. The Wolverines still slipped by with a close 27-24 win over the Trojans.
This is one of the harder home games on USC’s schedule, as the Oct. 11 matchup marks their third conference game, facing a known power in the Big Ten.
The following weekend, USC will hit the road to face longtime rival Notre Dame, looking to break their two-game loss streak over the Fighting Irish in South Bend.
The more intriguing part of this year's USC-Notre Dame rivalry is the transfer talent each program has picked up – by one another.
USC picked up Notre Dame safety Kennedy Urlacher in the offseason. Urlacher is the son of NFL Hall of Famer Brian Urlacher, and should fit into the Trojan defense well.
For the Irish, Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman welcomed USC defensive lineman Elijah Hughes from the winter transfer portal period. Hughes spent two seasons with the Trojans and finished his time with six tackles and one sack for USC.
With key transfers and strong spring performances for both teams, the USC-Notre Dame rivalry will continue to heat up nearing the end of the current contract extension.
A win over the Fighting Irish this October would continue the momentum through the rest of Big Ten play, facing teams like Oregon and crosstown rival UCLA later on.
Nearing the end of the regular season for USC is a visit to Autzen Stadium to face the Oregon Ducks on Nov. 22. This is the second meeting since 2016 between Trojans and the Ducks, with USC looking to snap a two-game skid since their 2016 match.
The Big Ten Champions finished the 2024 campaign 12-1 and earned a spot in the new 12-team College Football Playoff. Ducks coach Dan Lanning also produced a Heisman finalist in Dillon Gabriel, and had a record breaking 10 players drafted in the 2025 NFL Draft, tying the most for any school.
As the regular season winds down and the post season nears, Riley and the Trojans need to secure a crucial win over the Ducks to be strongly considered for Playoff contention.
The 2025 season holds promise for USC, as Riley enters his fourth season as head coach with a strong offseason paired with talented transfers and 2025 recruits – but with that comes added pressure and high expectations to deliver successful results.