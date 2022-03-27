Lincoln Riley Shares Heartfelt Message Following USC Coach Dave Nichol's Passing

USC inside wide receivers coach and associate head coach for offense Dave Nichol, passed away on Friday, March 25 in McKinney Texas, USC Athletics announced.

USC head football coach Lincoln Riley announced on March 21, that Nichol had stepped away from the team to focus on a private medical matter.

“We are heartbroken and devastated,” said Riley.

“Dave was such a tremendous human being and a fantastic football coach. He absolutely loved the game and constantly poured his heart and soul into his teams. He will be dearly missed. My thoughts and prayers are with his family. We, as a program, look forward to playing and coaching for him as we move forward.”

Nichol came to USC after spending the 2020 and 2021 seasons at Mississippi State. He previously spent time at Washington State, East Carolina and Arizona.

Nichol played wide receiver at Texas Tech, and lettered in 1999. He is survived by his father, Robert Nichol Sr., and brothers Robert Nichol Jr. and Jimmy Nichol.

Nichol was 45 years old.

-----

Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook