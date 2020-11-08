WR Analysis: Did Bru McCoy or Drake London Save the Game?

WR Bru McCoy and WR Drake London both showed up to play during Saturday's matchup against Arizona State. As USC was trailing behind the Sun Devils in the 4th quarter, both McCoy and London made plays at key and critical times; and their completions changed the momentum of the game.

Here are the facts:

WR Bru McCoy

Bru McCoy had 5 receptions, 51 receiving yards, and 1 touchdown. He had two big plays yesterday. USC was 4th & 13th at ASU 26 with 2:52 left in the 4th quarter. Slovis threw a pass into the end zone which was intended for receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown. Brown tipped the ball off, just barely missing the reception when the redshirt freshman Bru McCoy ran behind and caught the pass for a touchdown. A incredibly reactive and athletic play on McCoy's part.

WATCH: Bru McCoy's touchdown

Following this play, Parker Lewis had an onside kick which was recovered by McCoy. This changed the course of the game. The score was ASU 27 USC 21 with 2:52 left in the 4th. With just a few minutes left, the Trojans were able to find their momentum and line up for one more shot at victory.

WATCH: Bru McCoy's on-side kick recovery

WR Drake London

Drake London, led the team in overall receiving yards yesterday. 8 receptions, 125 receiving yards, and 1 touchdown. The sophomore sealed the fate for the Trojans with the help of QB Kedon Slovis. USC was 4th & 9th at ASU 21, with 1:20 left in the 4th when Slovis called the play and threw the ball 21 yards down the middle for a reception.

WATCH: Drake London's game winning reception.

Just looking at the statistics, Drake London clearly had a superior game, leading in both receptions and receiving yards. However, would London's game winning touchdown have been possible without the incredible athletic efforts of Bru McCoy? Probably not, it was McCoy's ball recovery in the end zone and at the USC 45 (on side kick) that sparked the momentum for a USC comeback.

However, the trojan family has spoken voting Drake Jackson trojan of the game for week 1, ASU, vs. USC.

TO WATCH: Bru McCoy's postgame interview click the video above.

