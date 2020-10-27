AllTrojans
Morning Buzz: Does USC Have A Trap Game?

Scott Wolf

I asked a USC coach if there is a trap game on the schedule?

"Probably Utah," the coach said. "ASU is not really a trap game because it will be a huge game on Fox. But people might be overlooking Utah right now."

  • Erik Krommenhoek said this morning the tight ends will have a more visible role this season: "We're going to do some in-line stuff, inside zone and outside zone, but we're not as deep at receiver as we have been so we should get a lot more looks on the outside to get some touchdowns and help our team out."
  • The Pac-12 announced a multi-year partnership with Pacific Seafood who joins as the "Official Meat and Seafood Provider of the Pac-12."
