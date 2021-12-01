Donte Williams Breaks Silence On Lincoln Riley Hire

USC interim head coach Donte Williams spoke with the media on Tuesday afternoon, and addressed the Lincoln Riley news immediately in his opening address.

“The administration at USC [did] the right thing and they made a splash hire,” Williams said. “Bright, bright, bright future for USC football going ahead. Congratulations to Coach Riley. Like I say, USC, it’s only up from here. That is the truth.”

Williams reiterated that his focus remains on the Trojans' upcoming game against the Cal Bears, and finishing off the 2021 season right.

"Right now my main focus is all about Cal," Williams said. "Otherwise, like I said, I'm cheating these guys, I'm cheating these kids, I'm cheating these coaches."

Riley was in attendance at practice on Tuesday alongside new defensive coordinator Alex Grinch and strength coach Bennie Wylie. All three coaches watched practice and presumably evaluated USC's current players and staff.

At this time it's unclear what the future holds for USC interim head coach Donte Williams. When asked if he had been 'informed' about his future with the program, the star recruiter revealed, "I haven't even asked about that, I don't want to be informed. All I care about right now is making sure we handle Cal."

The USC Trojans take on the Cal Bears, Saturday, Dec. 4 at 8:00 p.m. PT.

