Donte Williams Gives Post Game Update on USC WR Drake London

USC wide receiver Drake London suffered an injury to his right ankle on Saturday night during the Trojans 41-34 victory over the Arizona Wildcats.

London caught a six-yard pass from freshman quarterback Jaxson Dart in the end zone for a USC touchdown, but shortly after grabbed his leg in extreme pain. USC medical staff rushed over to London immediately to address the injury, placed him in an air-cast and carted him off the field.

As the second half rolled around, London came back onto USC's sideline and was seen wearing street clothes and using crutches. He was also seen after the game keeping weight off his right foot.

Interim head coach Donte Williams addressed London's status after the game, confirming that the junior suffered an injury to his right ankle.

"It's always a fear," Williams said when asked if London's injury will be season-ending. "At the same time we have a lot of guys in this locker room that fought hard tonight and they'll continue to fight no matter what."

"Until everything gets done, Drake will be out right now," Williams said. "Until everything is settled."

As of now, London's long-term status with the team still remains unknown. The team captain has had a tremendous 2021 campaign accumulating 79 receptions, 1,003 yards, and five touchdowns on the year.

Several USC players shared their thoughts and emotions on London's injury after the game.

"To see a player like that go down, especially when he is having the year that he is having, I mean it never looks good," said USC cornerback Chris Steele. "It just gave me some more juice if anything, made me want to go out there and make some plays, not only for the team, but for my guy that just went down too."

"It's really tough, when they brought the cast I knew it wasn't good and you never like to see an injury, but when I saw that I knew it was really bad news," said USC quarterback Kedon Slovis. "It sucks. Best receiver, [and] player on the team so it hurts a lot."

"That sucked,” freshman quarterback Jaxson Dart said. “He’s been such a great mentor for me and somebody that I really look up to, just his work ethic and leadership... seeing a guy go down like that, it really hurt.”

London finished Saturday night with nine receptions, 81 yards and two touchdowns.

