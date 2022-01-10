Report Reveals Donte Williams New Title With USC Football

Williams will return to USC next season under head coach Lincoln Riley.

Donte Williams will return to USC next season as the teams defensive backs coach and passing game coordinator. USC football announced the news on Monday.

Williams was named interim head coach for USC's 2021 season, following Clay Helton's firing in September. The team went 3-7 under his leadership. Prior to becoming interim, Williams served as the Trojans' associate head coach and cornerbacks coach.

Williams, 39, is regarded as one of the nations top recruiters. He helped USC land a top-10 class in 2021, which included landing the No. 1 overall prospect, defensive end Korey Foreman.

Prior to USC, Williams spent two seasons (2018-19) at Oregon. One season at Nebraksa [2017] and one season at Arizona [2016].

