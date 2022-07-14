Donte Williams: 'One To Watch' for D1 Head Coaching Jobs

USC defensive backs coach Donte Williams was named one of 45 minority coaches to watch for future D1 head coaching jobs according to ESPN.

"The Los Angeles native is an elite regional recruiter and has had his profile grow after stints at Oregon and now USC," ESPN writes.

"He served as USC's interim head coach after Helton's firing, and was a candidate for Fresno State's vacancy. Williams was the only assistant Lincoln Riley retained. If the team improves, he should be positioned for head-coaching jobs, especially on the West Coast."

Williams spent his first season with USC in 2020. Before joining the Trojans, the 39-year-old spent two seasons [2018-29] with the Oregon Ducks. Last season, Williams was named USC interim head coach following the firing of former head coach Clay Helton.

"Donte is an experienced and well-respected coach who is renowned for his ability to develop relationships with student-athletes, and I appreciate his willingness to take on this challenge," USC AD Mike Bohn said in a statement.

"We still have control of our own destiny in the Pac-12 Conference, a tremendously talented group of student-athletes, and complete faith in the phenomenal assistant coaches and outstanding support staff in the John McKay Center."

Williams went [3-7] overall as interim head coach.

