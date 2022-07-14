Skip to main content
Donte Williams: 'One To Watch' for D1 Head Coaching Jobs

Donte Williams: 'One To Watch' for D1 Head Coaching Jobs

Does USC's elite recruiter have what it takes to become a future Division 1 head football coach?

USC defensive backs coach Donte Williams was named one of 45 minority coaches to watch for future D1 head coaching jobs according to ESPN. 

"The Los Angeles native is an elite regional recruiter and has had his profile grow after stints at Oregon and now USC," ESPN writes.

"He served as USC's interim head coach after Helton's firing, and was a candidate for Fresno State's vacancy. Williams was the only assistant Lincoln Riley retained. If the team improves, he should be positioned for head-coaching jobs, especially on the West Coast."

USATSI_17247675

Williams spent his first season with USC in 2020. Before joining the Trojans, the 39-year-old spent two seasons [2018-29] with the Oregon Ducks. Last season, Williams was named USC interim head coach following the firing of former head coach Clay Helton

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

"Donte is an experienced and well-respected coach who is renowned for his ability to develop relationships with student-athletes, and I appreciate his willingness to take on this challenge," USC AD Mike Bohn said in a statement.

"We still have control of our own destiny in the Pac-12 Conference, a tremendously talented group of student-athletes, and complete faith in the phenomenal assistant coaches and outstanding support staff in the John McKay Center."

USATSI_17112086

Williams went [3-7] overall as interim head coach.

-----

Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook

USATSI_8124587
Football

Week 1 College Football Predictions: USC vs. Rice

By Wyatt AllsupJul 12, 2022
USATSI_8811781
Football

Insider Details Why USC & UCLA Are Leaving Pac-12 Conference

By All Trojans StaffJul 11, 2022
USATSI_8966460
Football

Ex-Trojan Speaks Out On USC's Big Ten Move

By Claudette Montana PattisonJul 7, 2022
USATSI_17257430
Football

USC AD Mike Bohn Speaks Out Following Big Ten News

By Claudette Montana PattisonJul 5, 2022
USATSI_17257322
Football

USC Athletics Announces Future Pac-12 Departure

By Claudette Montana PattisonJun 30, 2022
USATSI_10504644
Football

Report: USC, UCLA Leaving Pac-12 Conference

By Claudette Montana PattisonJun 30, 2022
USATSI_8811781
Recruiting

23' TE Duce Robinson: 'Definitely Many Reasons To Love USC'

By Wyatt AllsupJun 30, 2022
USATSI_17483171
TROJANS IN THE PROS

Report Reveals Why Amon-Ra St. Brown Fantasy Value is 'Excellent'

By All Trojans StaffJun 28, 2022