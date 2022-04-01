Donte Williams Talks Spring Football & DB Group

Williams will serve as the defensive backs coach and defensive passing game coordinator this season.

Donte Williams spoke with reporters on Thursday afternoon, following USC's fifth spring practice. Williams came to USC in February of 2020. He previously served as the cornerbacks coach, defensive pass game coordinator, associate head coach and interim head coach following Clay Helton's firing.

Williams was retained by Lincoln Riley, and will serve as the defensive backs coach and defensive passing game coordinator this season.

Top Quotes From Donte Williams' Media Availability:

Donte Williams talks learning Alex Grinch's defensive playbook:

“To be honest, it’s been really good,” Williams said.

“They have digested the scheme and credit to the players because they actually watch film on their own and do a lot of things on their own. All of a sudden when spring football started, it wasn’t like starting from square one.”

Donte Williams talks Mekhi Blackmon:

"He's been awesome for the group," Williams said.

"As far as a leader, [and] as far as someone that knows and understands how to take care of the body, how to do the things right, come on the field and continue to learn."

Donte Williams talks Latrell Mccutchin:

“He is like a Swiss army knife,” Williams said.

“He took some things that he already knew, from when he was at Oklahoma and he has also learned a couple of new techniques here. Also he is really comfortable around his new teammates, so that is helping him play fast and play physical.”

