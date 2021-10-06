USC Legend Labels Drake London: 'Next Possible Megatron'

    • October 6, 2021
    USC Legend Carson Palmer Labels Drake London: 'Next Possible Megatron'

    Former USC quarterback Carson Palmer shared his thoughts on the evolution of wide receiver Drake London.
    It seems like every college football fan has been impressed by the tremendous efforts of USC wide receiver Drake London this year. And former USC quarterback Carson Palmer, is no exception. 

    Palmer was asked about his thoughts on London's play-style during a press conference on Monday, and like the rest of America, he had nothing but raving remarks for the junior giant. 

    "Drake man, he’s this new breed of big, physical talent," Palmer said. "I think the sky is the limit, I mean obviously he is still a younger player and has got some time left. I hope he stays at SC for a couple more years, I doubt that is the case, I don't know his exact age, but he looks like he is the next possible Megatron in my opinion.” 

    The 'Megatron' nickname references to former NFL wide receiver Calvin Johnson who is 6'5", 237-pounds and played wide receiver for the Detroit lions for nine seasons.

    Recommended Articles

    London's dimensions reflect Johnson's, as he currently sits at 6'5", 210-pounds. Johnson finished his NFL career with 731 receptions, 11,619 yards, and 83 touchdowns. He was also a six-time pro bowler and three-time all pro. 

    London currently leads the Pac-12 conference and NCAA in receiving yards per game. This season he has accumulated 48 receptions, 670 yards, and four touchdowns. 

