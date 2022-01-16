USC WR Drake London Receives Desirable Draft Selection In 2022 NFL Mock Draft

USC wide receiver Drake London declared for the 2022 NFL Draft following USC's 2021 season. London is expected to become a first round draft pick, despite suffering a season ending ankle injury in October.

Recently, CBS Sports projected London to the Miami Dolphins, at pick No. 22 overall.

"Offensive line makes the most sense here, but general manager Chris Grier has a poor track record with that position early in the draft," CBS Sports' Kyle Stackpole writes.

"In the past three years, the Dolphins have selected four offensive linemen on either Day 1 or Day 2, and while all four were starters in 2021, only Robert Hunt had a PFF grade of 61 or better. So, let's assume Miami addresses that persistent need in free agency and decides to invest in a first-round receiver for the second straight year. Jaylen Waddle has been a huge success, setting the NFL's single-season receptions record for a rookie. Now he'll have the luxury of working alongside London, a 6-foot-5 contested-catch machine who will add another element to the Dolphins' lackluster attack."

London spent three seasons at USC. He finishes his career as a Trojan with 160 receptions, 2,153 yards and 15 touchdowns.

