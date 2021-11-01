Skip to main content
    November 1, 2021
    Breaking: USC WR Drake London Suffers Season Ending Injury
    USC will be without star wide receiver Drake London for the rest of the 2021 season.
    USC wide receiver Drake London fractured his ankle on Saturday night against the Arizona Wildcats.

    Interim head coach Donte Williams confirmed to reporters on Sunday via zoom, that the injury will prematurely end his 2021 season.  

    London caught a six-yard pass from freshman quarterback Jaxson Dart in the end zone for a USC touchdown, but shortly after grabbed his leg in extreme pain. USC medical staff rushed over to London immediately to address the injury, placed him in an air-cast and carted him off the field. 

    London was later seen after the game on crutches, keeping weight off his right foot.

    According to Williams, London was in good spirits on Sunday, and attended team meetings. He ends his 2021 year with 88 receptions, 1,084 yards, and seven touchdowns.

    [READ: Twitter Reacts To Drake London's Season Ending Injury]

