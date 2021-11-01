Breaking: USC WR Drake London Suffers Season Ending Injury

USC wide receiver Drake London fractured his ankle on Saturday night against the Arizona Wildcats.

Interim head coach Donte Williams confirmed to reporters on Sunday via zoom, that the injury will prematurely end his 2021 season.

London caught a six-yard pass from freshman quarterback Jaxson Dart in the end zone for a USC touchdown, but shortly after grabbed his leg in extreme pain. USC medical staff rushed over to London immediately to address the injury, placed him in an air-cast and carted him off the field.

London was later seen after the game on crutches, keeping weight off his right foot.

According to Williams, London was in good spirits on Sunday, and attended team meetings. He ends his 2021 year with 88 receptions, 1,084 yards, and seven touchdowns.

