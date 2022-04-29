EX-USC WR Drake London’s NFL Jersey Number Revealed

After being selected No. 8 overall by the Atlanta Falcons in the 2022 NFL Draft, Drake London officially starts his new journey in the pros

The first plan of action for London is deciding what number he will wear this season. While at USC, London wore No. 15, but now things are changing.

Atlanta revealed that London will sport the No. 5 for his rookie season in the NFL.

“[London is] a good player. We’re obviously excited. We have a good vision for him,” Falcons owner Arthur Smith said.

“He has to go out there and earn it, but they are different players, too. Again, look right out there and look at the numbers and say, oh, they are both tall, yeah, but they are different players. They complement each other well. We are excited. He’ll come in here, and he’ll add a lot to this offense and help us be more efficient. Obviously, we need to get more explosive, too. He brings that to the table as well.”

