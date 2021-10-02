October 2, 2021
WATCH: USC WR Drake London's Amazing One-Handed Touchdown vs. Colorado

London continues to anchor the Trojans receiving unit.
The USC Trojans arrived in Boulder, Colorado on Saturday with lots of energy and motivation secure a week 5 win. Although the Trojans' offense has struggled at times this season, quarterback Kedon Slovis and company came out strong in the first half and found their spark on offense.

After failing to score big in the red zone early, USC quarterback Kedon Slovis found veteran wide receiver Drake London for a touchdown. London caught a one yard pass from Slovis with one-hand, which gave the Trojans a 10-0 lead with 1:59 left in the first quarter.

London leads the receiving unit heading into the second half, with seven receptions, 109 yards and one touchdown. To watch his amazing catch click the video above...

