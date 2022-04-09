CFB World Offers Condolences Over Dwayne Haskins' Passing

Haskins tragically passed away this weekend at the age of 24.

Former Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins has tragically passed away at the age of 24.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the news on Saturday morning.

"Dwayne Haskins, a standout at Ohio State before becoming Washington’s first-round pick and playing in Pittsburgh, died this morning when he got hit by a car in South Florida, per his agent Cedric Saunders. Haskins would have turned 25 years old on May 3."

The Pittsburgh quarterback was training in South Florida, with other Steelers' quarterbacks, running backs and wide receivers, including Mitch Trubisky and Najee Harris.

Haskins was a former first round pick out of Ohio State. He was drafted by the Washington Commanders in 2019 and played for the team for two seasons [2019-20]. In January 2021, the Steelers picked up Haskins as their third-string quarterback behind Ben Roethlisberger and Mason Rudolph.

