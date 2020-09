Ed Orgeron got a long profile tonight on 60 Minutes and he gets asked about USC's failure to hire him.

Reporter Jon Wertheim tells Orgeron he heard the higher-ups at USC said, "we need the kind of guy that has golf clubs in his trunk."

"I'm not a country club guy," Orgeron said.

Orgeron was asked if his accent worked against him at USC?

"Yes," he said. "For sure."

You can watch the full profile here.