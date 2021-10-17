    • October 17, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    FootballBasketballRecruitingTrojan NewsTrojans in the ProsForumSI TIX
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Ex-USC Coach Ed Orgeron Reaches Separation Agreement With LSU

    Orgeron is expected to complete the 2021 season, and will not return for 2022.
    Author:

    According to several reports, LSU head coach Ed Orgeron will not return to coach the Tigers in 2022. However, the former USC defensive line coach, is expected to finish the remainder of LSU's 2021 season as the team's head coach.

    Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger was the first to report the news:

    "#LSU and Ed Orgeron have reached a separation agreement: He will not return in 2022 but expected to complete this season, sources tell @SINow. Negotiations began last week before UF win. It’s unprecedented in the sport - coach & school divorcing 21 months after winning it all."

    "Orgeron is 49-17 at #LSU but is 9-8 since the championship. However, this goes beyond on-field results. A strained relationship between coach & administration - rooted in team management & public/private behavior - has warped into an untenable situation, distrust & outbursts."

    Recommended Articles

    Orgeron has led LSU for the past five seasons after being promoted from interim coach in 2016. In 2019, he led the Tigers to a National Championship and a 15-0 overall record with quarterback Joe Burrow under center.

    USA TODAY

    USA TODAY

    Orgeron is expected to receive a $17 million dollar buyout, according to The Athletic's Bruce Feldman. The team is currently 4-3 overall in the SEC West, with five games left on their schedule. 

    ----

    Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook, Youtube

    USATSI_16926182
    Football

    Ex-USC Coach Ed Orgeron Reaches Separation Agreement With LSU

    2 minutes ago
    donte_williams_111120-USC-FB-PRACTICE-MCGILLEN-1268-scaled-e1605245208724
    Football

    Three Ways USC Football Can Capitalize on Their Bye Week

    Oct 16, 2021
    USATSI_16925712
    Football

    Expert Dishes on His No. 1 Candidate for USC Job

    Oct 15, 2021
    Screen Shot 2021-09-27 at 3.35.46 PM
    Football

    USC's Young Talents May Contribute More Against Notre Dame

    Oct 15, 2021
    USATSI_16879672
    Football

    Stock Up or Down on USC OLB Drake Jackson?

    Oct 14, 2021
    Screen Shot 2021-09-26 at 3.29.52 AM
    Football

    USC QB Jaxson Dart 'Pushing' Towards Quick Recovery

    Oct 14, 2021
    USATSI_16929676
    TROJANS IN THE PROS

    JuJu Smith-Schuster: 'Heartbroken' After Season Ending Surgery

    Oct 13, 2021
    Screen Shot 2021-09-13 at 4.55.00 PM
    Recruiting

    Big Ten Powerhouse Offers USC 2022 Quarterback Commit Devin Brown

    Oct 13, 2021