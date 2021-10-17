Ex-USC Coach Ed Orgeron Reaches Separation Agreement With LSU

Orgeron is expected to complete the 2021 season, and will not return for 2022.

According to several reports, LSU head coach Ed Orgeron will not return to coach the Tigers in 2022. However, the former USC defensive line coach, is expected to finish the remainder of LSU's 2021 season as the team's head coach.

Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger was the first to report the news:

"#LSU and Ed Orgeron have reached a separation agreement: He will not return in 2022 but expected to complete this season, sources tell @SINow. Negotiations began last week before UF win. It’s unprecedented in the sport - coach & school divorcing 21 months after winning it all."

"Orgeron is 49-17 at #LSU but is 9-8 since the championship. However, this goes beyond on-field results. A strained relationship between coach & administration - rooted in team management & public/private behavior - has warped into an untenable situation, distrust & outbursts."

Orgeron has led LSU for the past five seasons after being promoted from interim coach in 2016. In 2019, he led the Tigers to a National Championship and a 15-0 overall record with quarterback Joe Burrow under center.

USA TODAY

Orgeron is expected to receive a $17 million dollar buyout, according to The Athletic's Bruce Feldman. The team is currently 4-3 overall in the SEC West, with five games left on their schedule.

----

