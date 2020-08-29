AllTrojans
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

JT Daniels Scrimmages With Georgia

Scott Wolf

Former USC quarterback JT Daniels scrimmaged today with Georgia and even took some snaps with the first team.

But . . . Georgia coach Kirby Smart said Daniels, who tore knee ligaments almost a year ago vs. Fresno State, is still not cleared for games but is cleared for practices and Saturday's scrimmage.

 "Overall impressions, we're behind," Smart said after the scrimmage.

It feels a little weird that a team is already scrimmaging after such a long layoff from regular football practices.

Daniels tore knee ligaments on August 31, 2019 in the first half of the Fresno State game and this was his first live action since then.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

USC Morning Buzz: JT Daniels Surprises Georgia Coach

Quarterback gets compliment for his athleticism

Scott Wolf

by

Michael Guarino

Friday Night Notes: Which USC Players Might Leave?

Also: A look at Frank Gifford's cement footprints

Scott Wolf

by

4SCsports

If It's Friday, It's Time For A USC Notes Column

If Big Ten moves season to November, will Pac-12 follow?

Scott Wolf

by

gotroy22

The USC Daily: How Worried Is Pac-12 About Big Ten?

Plus a cool memento from the 32nd Street Market

Scott Wolf

by

4SCsports

USC Pauses Football And Water Polo Workouts After 8 Positive COVID-19 Results

Test results follow earlier news that 43 COVID-19 cases emerged after first week of classes

Scott Wolf

by

PJM.

Morning Buzz: USC Reports Another 104 Students Test Positive

University has conducted around 1,600 tests this week

Scott Wolf

by

gotroy22

Where Are They Now: Former USC TE Joe Cormier Talks Life After Football

Cormier was selected in the 10th Round of the 1986 Draft by the Minnesota Vikings

Claudette Montana Pattison

by

gotroy22

USC Has Four Players Ranked On Top 100 Big Board

Alijah Vera-Tucker leads group with high draft status

Scott Wolf

The Daily Report: Luke Fickell Gets USC-Friendly Contract Extension

Cincinnati coach gets 6-year extension but buyout is manageable

Scott Wolf

by

ereymann

Reports: Pac-12 Networks Hit With Massive Layoffs

No management reductions in first round of reductions

Scott Wolf

by

BigMac737