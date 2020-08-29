Former USC quarterback JT Daniels scrimmaged today with Georgia and even took some snaps with the first team.

But . . . Georgia coach Kirby Smart said Daniels, who tore knee ligaments almost a year ago vs. Fresno State, is still not cleared for games but is cleared for practices and Saturday's scrimmage.

"Overall impressions, we're behind," Smart said after the scrimmage.

It feels a little weird that a team is already scrimmaging after such a long layoff from regular football practices.

Daniels tore knee ligaments on August 31, 2019 in the first half of the Fresno State game and this was his first live action since then.