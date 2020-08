Did you hear the news today?

Figueroa Street is going to be renamed Kobe Bryant Blvd. from L.A. Live (Olympic Blvd.) to Martin Luther King Blvd., according to Los Angeles City Council member Herb Wesson.

This means USC will no longer be on Figueroa but Kobe Bryant Blvd.

The Coliseum and Galen Center will also feature a Kobe Bryant address.