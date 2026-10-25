Five Winners and Losers From USC's Brutal Loss to Wisconsin

Following their bye week, the No. 16 USC Trojans had another challenge on the road against the Wisconsin Badgers. In the end, the Trojans reverted back to their old ways when playing on the road in the 24-7 loss. With more bad than good in the game, this edition of “winners and losers” also has more losers on the list.

Winner: Trojans’ Defensive Front

Oct 24, 2026; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Colton Joseph (1) throws the ball away to avoid a sack by USC Trojans safety Alex Graham (7) during the first half at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Anthony Wahl-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Southern Cal’s defensive line set the tone early with a sack by Luke Wafle on Wisconsin’s first offensive play of the night and a sack by Braylan Shelby on the eighth and last play of the Badgers’ opening drive. Even after the Trojans’ offense gave up the ball and field position, their defense was able to hold Wisconsin to a field goal and force another field goal attempt that ended up no good.

Physicality has been a dig at the Trojans as a whole, but the defense showed lots of it as the Badgers had to claw and scratch for every yard. In the first half, the defensive front was able to rack up a total of three tackles for loss (six yards), and two sacks (11 yards) while holding Badgers quarterback Colton Joseph to 13 passing yards, a completion percentage of 66.7, and negative 14 rushing yards at one point.

If it wasn’t for a penalty in the endzone by Jontez Williams, the defense was going to accomplish their goal of zero rushing touchdowns while holding the badgers to a total of 65 rushing yards in the half.

In the second half, the grueling battle of the trenches finally got to the front seven. With the offense unable to sustain a drive, the Trojans found themselves on the field too often. Joseph started to find a rhythm with his legs, keeping the defense honest while the Badgers’ running backs started chipping away – 140 rushing yards total with 31:30 time of possession.

In the end, it's hard to pin the loss on the defense. They were able to disrupt the backfield with six tackles for loss, two sacks, and a quarterback hit.

Loser: Lincoln Riley’s Opening Script

Oct 3, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley looks on against the Washington Huskies during the third quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Griffin Hooper-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the Trojans’ opening drive, Lincoln Riley went up-tempo as they did versus Penn State. Unfortunately, the end result was three-and-out – a dropped pass by Tanook Hines, a nine-yard pickup from Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, and a stuffed rush attempt from King Miller – which set the tone for the game moving forward.

Riley chose to stick with the no-huddle offense the following drive. Once again, this up-tempo style did not help the Trojans establish the run or settle Jayden Maiava into a rhythm. A rushed pass ended up as an interception, giving the Badgers prime field position for the first score of the game.

The Trojans went back to the traditional play-call-huddle-break, but the damage had already been done as Maiava was rattled with a second turnover, and the run game came in bursts sparingly.

Loser: USC’s Run Game

Oct 24, 2026; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers cornerback Bryce West (5), outside linebacker Sebastian Cheeks (15) and linebacker Cooper Catalano (44) tackle USC Trojans running back King Miller (8) for a loss just outside the end zone during the second quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Anthony Wahl-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the Trojans’ past two games, they started to rely on the run to relieve Maiava and wind down the clock. It seemed as if King Miller and the running backs would play a larger role moving forward, but the aforementioned opening script put the unit behind the eight ball, and the struggles continued throughout the first half.

Miller was met at the line of scrimmage multiple times that either led to a loss of yards (three yards total) or a full halt. The redshirt-sophomore ended the half with 11 carries for eight yards. Senior back Waymond Jordan was noticeably missing too. Instead, freshmen Shahn Alston (two carries, nine yards) and Deshonne Redeaux (two carries, four yards) took some reps for little success.

Alston finished as the lead rusher with seven carries for 28 yards. In total, Maiava's five rushes and sacks made it negative 17 rushing yards by the final whistle.

Loser: The Return of Performance Issues on the Road

Wisconsin Badgers safety Cairo Skanes (21) intercepts a pass intended for USC Trojans tight end Tucker Ashcraft (84) during their game Oct. 24, 2026, at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It appeared that USC had cleansed itself of old habits when it played nearly perfect football at Beaver Stadium with its notorious White Out crowd. Then they reverted back to a style of play that has warranted a lot of criticism of Riley.

On special teams, there was a muffed kick return that pinned the Trojans' offense on their own seven-yard line in the second quarter. Then in the third quarter, a rare intentional grounding penalty by Maiava forced a fourth-and-24 situation for the field goal unit. Caden Chittenden went on to miss the 44-yard attempt. At the start of the fourth quarter, another penalty set the unit back for a long attempt. Chittenden unfortunately missed that attempt as well.

Southern Cal committed a total of six penalties for 51 yards and two turnovers.

In the red zone, the offense went one-for-three while going seven-for-15 on third downs. On the defensive side of the ball, they allowed Wisconsin to go four-for-four in the red zone while the Badgers converted 6-of-12 third-down situations.

Winner: Desman Stephens II

Oct 24, 2026; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; USC Trojans linebacker Desman Stephens II (8) breaks up a pass intended for Wisconsin Badgers tight end Jacob Harris (89) during the first half at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Anthony Wahl-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After serving a one-game suspension for a controversial hit in the Oregon game, the veteran linebacker had his character called into question. Since then, he’s returned as one of the most impactful players on defense. He finished the game as the lead tackler (eight), with 1.5 tackles for loss and a pass breakup.

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