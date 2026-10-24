USC Trojans vs. Wisconsin Badgers Live Score Updates

No. 16 USC returns to action following a bye week to take on Wisconsin on Saturday, Oct. 24.

The Trojans head into another tough road environment as they look to keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive. Kickoff at Camp Randall is set for 4:30 p.m. PT /6:30 p.m. (local) and will be broadcast on NBC.

Oct 10, 2026; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws a pass during a warmup prior to the game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at West Shore Home Field at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Can USC pick up yet another prime time win and keep its College Football Playoffs alive?

Follow along with live updates throughout the Trojans' game against Wisconsin.

First Quarter

13:44 - USC punts after going 3-and-out. Wisconsin takes over on their own 21-yard line.

15:00 - Wisconsin wins the toss and defers to the second half. USC will receive.

Pregame Preview

Quarterback and Heisman hopeful Jayden Maiava leads a high-powered USC offense.

Maiava is coming off his best performance on the road with the Trojans against Penn State, where he completed 21-of-33 for 301 yards and three touchdowns but most importantly, zero turnovers.

USC is now 11-0 in Maiava’s career when he doesn’t throw an interception. Having star freshman receiver Trent Mosley back was big for Maiava and opened up more of the playbook.

He and fellow former Trinity League star and freshman receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt are the team’s two leading receivers. Maiava will get another boost with the return of left tackle Elijah Paige, a Midseason first team All-American by The Athletic, and guard Hayden Treter.

Tight end Mark Bowman is a game-time decision after missing each of the last two games. The star freshman adds tremendous value in the run and pass game.

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt (17) celebrates with tight end Mark Bowman (19) after scoring a touchdown against the Oregon Ducks during the second quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defensively, the Trojans are still not quite where they need to be but have made drastic improvements in their last two Big Ten games versus they're previous two. It all starts on the defensive front with the emergence of freshman defensive end Luke Wafle and sophomore Jahkeem Stewart building off his Freshman All-American season.

Quarterback Colton Joseph leads a 4-2 Wisconsin team that is coming off a 17-7 loss to UCLA last Saturday. The Old Dominion transfer is a dynamic quarterback using his legs but is limited as a throw. Making Joseph beat them through the air and forcing 3rd and long situations will be key for USC.

After back-to-back losing seasons, coach Luke Fickell has the Badgers trending in a positive direction for the first time in his tenure and will look keep that rolling on Saturday night.

Staying on Track

Oct 3, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley looks on against the Washington Huskies during the third quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Griffin Hooper-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

USC sits at 6-1 and still has their College Football Playoff hopes ahead of them.

The Trojans will square off against Ohio State next Saturday in a highly anticipated Big Ten showdown, but that's next week. Wisconsin could easily be a look ahead game for Southern Cal. If USC wants to make a push, they must remain focused on the current task ahead.

USC coach Lincoln Riley believes the win over Penn State would be a spark for the rest of the season, and they have the opportunity to prove it against the Badgers. Will there be any let down against Wisconsin after an emotional win, or can USC take care of business on the road?

Kickoff on NBC is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. PT.

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