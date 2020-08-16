AllTrojans
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Former USC Defensive Back Kenny Moore Dies

Scott Wolf

KENNY.MOORE
USC players Don Jones, Kenny Moore and Kevin Williams celebrate after Trojans defeated South Carolina in 1980.

Kenny Moore, a former USC defensive back and one of three brothers to play for the Trojans, died Saturday. He was 62.

He was the brother of former USC players Manfred and Malcolm Moore.

While Moore was at USC, he played with some of the best safeties in USC history (Dennis Thurman, Ronnie Lott, Dennis Smith).

"I was happy being there because I was with the best people in the country," Moore told the Los Angeles Times in 1985.

A quarterback at San Fernando, Moore was named Los Angeles City Section Player of the Year in 1974 and 1975, only the second player at the time to win the award twice.

He won the award by himself in 1974 and in 1975 shared it with his future USC teammates, tailback Charles White and wide receiver Kevin Williams.

Moore had 4,085 yards in total offense at San Fernando, rushing for 19 touchdowns and passing for 27.

In 1975, Kenny Moore was named a Parade All-American. San Fernando won City titles in 1974-75. Moore was a first-team City Section quarterback and defensive back.

Manfred Moore died in January at age 69. He played at USC from 1971-73 and gained 559 yards with three touchdowns. Manfred spent four seasons in the NFL But the part you might not know is Moore is the person to score a first grade rugby league try in Australia and an NFL touchdown.

Moore played a season for the Newtown Jets in New South Wales Rugby Football League premiership.

MANFRED.MOORE.1973
USC running Manfred Moore gains yardage vs. Georgia Tech in 1973.
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Saturday Buzz: USC Will Be Ranked In AP Preseason Poll Only

Teams that do not play in fall will not be ranked once season starts

Scott Wolf

by

Michael Guarino

Is USC A Sleeping Giant Reawakening?

Athletic director Mike Bohn offered an example of Trojans' comeback

Scott Wolf

by

Parcel Man

USC Could Lose $60 Million With No Football?

Some believe the figure will actually be higher

Scott Wolf

by

yeateam

3 USC Players That May Forego The Upcoming Season

Will Tyler Vaughns leave USC and train for the NFL draft?

Claudette Montana Pattison

by

gotroy22

USC Offensive Line Could Face Dire Situation

Delaying season could significantly weaken unit

Scott Wolf

by

gotroy22

Report: Former USC Linebacker Chip Banks Shot In Georgia

Former USC All-American in "serious condition"

Scott Wolf

by

Reknigh

USC Morning Buzz: Will Carol Folt Address Football Situation?

The 2020 season cancellation warrants comment

Scott Wolf

by

gotroy22

If It's Friday, It's Time For A USC Notes Column

Will there be a spring football season for USC?

Scott Wolf

by

gotroy22

The Daily: Recruit Will Enroll Early; Students Head Back To USC

Texas tailback Brandon Campbell will enroll in January

Scott Wolf

by

Michael Guarino

Will Major Networks Be Affected By COVID-19?

How will FOX, ESPN & PAC 12 Networks be affected?

Claudette Montana Pattison

by

PJM.