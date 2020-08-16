Former USC Defensive Back Kenny Moore Dies

USC players Don Jones, Kenny Moore and Kevin Williams celebrate after Trojans defeated South Carolina in 1980.

Kenny Moore, a former USC defensive back and one of three brothers to play for the Trojans, died Saturday. He was 62.

He was the brother of former USC players Manfred and Malcolm Moore.

While Moore was at USC, he played with some of the best safeties in USC history (Dennis Thurman, Ronnie Lott, Dennis Smith).

"I was happy being there because I was with the best people in the country," Moore told the Los Angeles Times in 1985.

A quarterback at San Fernando, Moore was named Los Angeles City Section Player of the Year in 1974 and 1975, only the second player at the time to win the award twice.

He won the award by himself in 1974 and in 1975 shared it with his future USC teammates, tailback Charles White and wide receiver Kevin Williams.

Moore had 4,085 yards in total offense at San Fernando, rushing for 19 touchdowns and passing for 27.

In 1975, Kenny Moore was named a Parade All-American. San Fernando won City titles in 1974-75. Moore was a first-team City Section quarterback and defensive back.

Manfred Moore died in January at age 69. He played at USC from 1971-73 and gained 559 yards with three touchdowns. Manfred spent four seasons in the NFL But the part you might not know is Moore is the person to score a first grade rugby league try in Australia and an NFL touchdown.

Moore played a season for the Newtown Jets in New South Wales Rugby Football League premiership.