Former USC Player Tweets: 'Hire Coach Donte'

USC alumni liked what they saw from interim head coach Donte Williams following the Trojans 45-14 win over Washington State.

Former USC defensive tackle Antwaun Woods was actively watching the USC vs. Washington State game on Saturday, and liked what he saw from interim head coach Donte Williams.

The USC Trojans were down 7-14 heading into the half, but walked out of the tunnel a completely different team as the third quarter rolled around. USC scored 28 points total in the third quarter and 10 in the fourth. Todd Orlando's defense also held Washington State to zero points in the second half.

Woods went on the record Saturday, tweeting #HireCoachDonte, showing his full support for Southern California's interim head coach.

Williams was promoted from cornerbacks coach, following the firing of former head coach Clay Helton. The university announced the change in leadership on Monday afternoon, following the Trojans embarrassing 42-28 loss to Stanford at home.

“You know what, I think that in the end, it's just a sense of ensuring that long term, we have the ability to build," said Athletic Director Mike Bohn after firing Helton.

"I think we've made some nice progress in the time that Clay and I've worked together, I enjoyed working with Clay, he is an incredible person and we did so many things. And I'm proud of the fact that together, I think we didn't lose a whole lot of games. When you think back to going through COVID, I couldn't imagine going through COVID without Clay as a partner. But again, I think that we're committed to winning national championships and we believe that in order to do that, a change was needed.”

Donte Williams is 1-0 as USC head coach, he will look to go 2-0 this upcoming week against Oregon State.

