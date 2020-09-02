Former USC Quarterback JT Daniels In Position To Start At Georgia As Jamie Newman Opts Out

Maybe JT Daniels is luckier than Clay Helton.

The Athletic reported today that Georgia's expected starting quarterback, Jamie Newman, is opting out of the 2020 season.

That paves the way for Daniels. The other candidates at Georgia are redshirt freshman D'Wan Mathis, true freshman Carson Beck and redshirt junior Stetson Bennett.

Georgia is scheduled to open the season Sept. 26 vs. Arkansas but last weekend Daniels was still not cleared for games.

Daniels was not going to beat out Newman.

The key question is how serious this quarterback competition is at Georgia?

Will the job be handed to Daniels or is it going to be a legitimate competition? It cannot be as rigged as it was at USC.

Daniels did not have to compete at USC, where he breezed to the starting job under the helpful guidance of Helton, who angered some of the other quarterbacks with the way the quarterback derbies were handled.

Georgia has to be better than that at handling competitions but who knows?

The bottom line is things are looking better for Daniels.