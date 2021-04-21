Report Reveals Which Four CFB Programs Continuously Dominate the NFL Draft

From the start of the draft era to now, these four teams continue to dominate the NFL draft game.

The 2021 NFL draft is right around the corner, but let's reflect, take a trip down memory lane and discuss which college football programs have continuously dominated the draft game since the first one back in 1936.

FOX Sports took to Twitter to post the four college football schools that have had a player picked since the start of the draft era. The teams are Florida, USC, Michigan and Michigan State University.

The NFL's first official draft took place back on Feb. 8, 1936. It was held at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Philadelphia, and halfback Jay Berwanger from the University of Chicago, was the first player ever taken. He was selected by the Eagles.

Taking a closer look at each schools draft history, the Florida Gators have sent 353 players to the NFL, USC has sent 510, Michigan has sent 377, and Michigan State has sent 315. [per 247Sports]

According the the NCAA, since 2000 the five schools who have had the most first round picks are Ohio State with 31, Alabama with 31, Miami with 30, Florida State with 24 and USC with 22.

The NFL Draft kicks off on Thursday April 29 and will end on Saturday, May 1. According to CBS Sports recent mock draft, no players from Michigan or Michigan state are expected to be drafted in the first round of this years draft.

However, Florida TE Kyle Pitts is projected to be drafted No. 4 in the first round to the Atlanta Falcons. USC OL Alijah Vera-Tucker is projected to be drafted No. 19 in the first round to the Washington Football Team, and Florida WR Kadarius Toney is projected to go No. 29 in the first round to the Green Bay Packers.

