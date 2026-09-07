Four USC Players Rising After Week 1 Win Over Fresno State

No. 14 USC took care of business at the Coliseum in week 1 with a 39-0 win over Fresno State.

The emphasis for the Trojans was to play a complete game for all 60 minutes after fourth quarter struggles against San José State in week 0. Here are four players on the rise after a dominant performance.

Kennedy Urlacher/Alex Graham, Nickel

Sep 4, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Hayley Elwood interviews Southern California Trojans safety Kennedy Urlacher (9) after the game against the Fresno State Bulldogs at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The value of the nickel position has risen exponentially over the past several years. It’s an impact position because of their ability to affect the run and pass game. In many ways they could dictate how the defense will be called. It’s particularly important in Gary Patterson’s 4-2-5 defense.

Kennedy Urlacher bounced back after struggling in week 0 and played with his head on fire. There was zero hesitation when it came to doing what he does best, fly downhill. Halfway through the second quarter, Fresno State was backed up on the 1-yard line.

Urlacher came off the edge on a blitz, ran through block from the running back and delivered a hit that knocked Bulldogs quarterback Jayden Mandal past the camera crew sitting behind the goal post for a safety.

Later that quarter, Urlacher once again came screaming off the edge and stripped sack Mandal. In the third quarter, it was Alex Graham who got home on a nickel blitz for a safety. Urlacher and Graham are two aggressive players that only know one speed, 100 miles per hour. They proved the value of an impact nickel.

Trent Mosley, Receiver

Sep 4, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Trent Mosley (4) carries the ball on a 9-yard touchdown rexeption against Fresno State Bulldogs defensive back Ethan Tierney (4) in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Running out of ways to describe freshman Trent Mosley. The electrifying receiver showed off his ability to create explosive plays when he caught a 68-yard touchdown from Jayden Maiava in the second quarter. Later that quarter, the two connected for a nine-yard touchdown, giving the local star three touchdowns in his first two games.

It was only fitting that Mosley continued to fill the void left by Makai Lemon with the 2025 Biletnikoff Award winner in attendance. Mosley finished with four receptions for 104 yards and two touchdowns. It’s the second consecutive week Mosley eclipsed the 100-yard mark.

“It was very impressive, but it was not unexpected,” said receiver Corey Simms. “He does Trent stuff. He gives me glimpses of Makai Lemon every day.”

Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, Receiver

Aug 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt (17) celebrates with tight end Mark Bowman (19) after scoring on a 9-yard touchdown pass against the San Jose State Spartans in the second quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It almost feels like a cheat code that USC has the two best receivers from the Trinity League last season. There’s a case to be made they were the two best the previous year as well.

Similar to Mosley, Dixon-Wyatt doesn’t feel like a freshman. The two of them have started the first two games of the season and quickly emerged as pass-catchers that quarterback Jayden Maiava has a ton of confidence in. A lot of that comes from the time Maiava invested in them this offseason.

Dixon-Wyatt went to work on the Trojans opening drive against Fresno State. Facing a 4th-and-5, Maiava threw a 50-50 ball down the right sideline and the Mater Dei (Calif.) product raised up for an acrobatic 31-yard catch. Dixon-Wyatt flashed his ability to be a three-level threat against the Bulldogs and finished the game with a team-high six receptions for 102 yards.

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